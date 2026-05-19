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NFL's Camryn Bynum Promises BTS Celebration This NFL Season After J-Hope Dance Battle

NFL's Camryn Bynum I'm Planning BTS Celly This Season ... Stay Tuned, J-Hope!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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SHOW OF THE CENTURY
Video: NFL’s Camryn Bynum Promises BTS-Inspired Celebration After J-Hope Dance Battle
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Indianapolis Colts star Camryn Bynum's dance battle with J-Hope at Saturday's BTS concert was just a taste of what's to come ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports he will honor the legendary K-pop group on the gridiron this season!!

The NFL safety went viral for the brief moment he shared with the rapper/dancer/singer on the first night of the "ARIRANG World Tour" stop in Stanford ... when they traded moves during a performance of "Anpanman."

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LOCKED IN
Video: Camryn Bynum Goes To BTS Show, Has Dancing Interaction With J-Hope
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Bynum posted the interaction on social media ... and it has since racked up a ton of views and likes -- as well as a comment from Hobi himself!!

We caught up with Bynum fresh off his experience ... and it's clear he's still on Cloud 9.

J-Hope Social Shots
Launch Gallery
J-Hope Social Shots Launch Gallery

"This BTS concert I went to, no disrespect to anybody else, but this was probably the best show I've seen in my life," Bynum told us. "From the production, from the choreography -- and for me especially being a fan of music and being a fan of dance, and specifically being a BTS fan, this was the day of my life for me."

Bynum explained he had no idea his field-level seats were going to be THAT good ... and he took full advantage, while also making sure those around him didn't have their views blocked.

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"When J-Hope came over there and started dancing, we locked eyes and I started just clowning and having a good time ... and he saw me and I was like, 'I gotta turn up even more,' 'cause he's known for being the guy with all the energy."

"It was a cool moment to be able to lock eyes and be able to dance and have a mini, 10-second dance battle. It was super fun."

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Considering Bynum is no stranger to shakin' it to celebrate big moments on the field, we had to ask if the moment inspired him to give BTS a shoutout during a game ... and his answer will have the ARMY fanbase tuning in to NFL Sundays!!

"I'm doing it in a game," Bynum said. "I'll put that out right now. My first celebration is going to be a BTS dance. I won't say which one ... but I'll put that out on the airwaves now that it's gonna be a BTS celebration."

"It's only right. J-Hope was up there turning up with me, and so I gotta return the favor and do a celebration for BTS," he added.

Bynum -- who is of Filipino descent -- just so happens to have a football camp in South Korea in July ... and while the Bangtan Boys will be in Brussels at that time, he's hoping they can cross paths again someday.

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