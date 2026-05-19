NFL's Camryn Bynum Promises BTS Celebration This NFL Season After J-Hope Dance Battle

Indianapolis Colts star Camryn Bynum's dance battle with J-Hope at Saturday's BTS concert was just a taste of what's to come ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports he will honor the legendary K-pop group on the gridiron this season!!

The NFL safety went viral for the brief moment he shared with the rapper/dancer/singer on the first night of the "ARIRANG World Tour" stop in Stanford ... when they traded moves during a performance of "Anpanman."

Play video content Video: Camryn Bynum Goes To BTS Show, Has Dancing Interaction With J-Hope Instgram / @cambeezy_24

Bynum posted the interaction on social media ... and it has since racked up a ton of views and likes -- as well as a comment from Hobi himself!!

We caught up with Bynum fresh off his experience ... and it's clear he's still on Cloud 9.

"This BTS concert I went to, no disrespect to anybody else, but this was probably the best show I've seen in my life," Bynum told us. "From the production, from the choreography -- and for me especially being a fan of music and being a fan of dance, and specifically being a BTS fan, this was the day of my life for me."

Bynum explained he had no idea his field-level seats were going to be THAT good ... and he took full advantage, while also making sure those around him didn't have their views blocked.

"When J-Hope came over there and started dancing, we locked eyes and I started just clowning and having a good time ... and he saw me and I was like, 'I gotta turn up even more,' 'cause he's known for being the guy with all the energy."

"It was a cool moment to be able to lock eyes and be able to dance and have a mini, 10-second dance battle. It was super fun."

Considering Bynum is no stranger to shakin' it to celebrate big moments on the field, we had to ask if the moment inspired him to give BTS a shoutout during a game ... and his answer will have the ARMY fanbase tuning in to NFL Sundays!!

"I'm doing it in a game," Bynum said. "I'll put that out right now. My first celebration is going to be a BTS dance. I won't say which one ... but I'll put that out on the airwaves now that it's gonna be a BTS celebration."

Is this your vote for 2025 Celly of the Year? 1 Like = 1 Vote @Colts Cam Bynum teaming up with Blue! pic.twitter.com/kDqyHU8t1F @NFLUKIRE

"It's only right. J-Hope was up there turning up with me, and so I gotta return the favor and do a celebration for BTS," he added.