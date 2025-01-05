Camryn Bynum Talks Vikings Vs. Lions, Big Celebration Planned For Detroit!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Vikings vs. Lions is one of the most consequential regular season NFL games in league history ... a game so important, there surely will be no choreographed dancing from Camryn Bynum and his teammates, right?

WRONG!

TMZ Sports caught up with the standout defender just days before the highly anticipated matchup between the 14-2 squads -- which will determine the NFC North winner and recipient of a first-round playoff bye (while the loser will be the 5th seed!) -- and asked the 26-year-old safety if he had anything special planned.

"You'll see a big one if we get a turnover, when we get a turnover, you'll get a big one. Everyone will get a big one. They'll enjoy it. You'll know exactly what it is when we do it, and it's gonna be another big one. Might be the best one yet," Bynum told us.

Of course, Bynum has already recreated numbers from "White Chicks" and "The Parent Trap," as well as imitating the notorious Olympic breakdancer, Raygun. During last week's win over the Packers, CB and his teammates performed a routine from "High School Musical."

And, the former 4th-round draft pick has a ton of options to choose from on Sunday and beyond.

"I have a giant list in my phone. At least 30-40 celebrations that we just have to choose from," Cam said. "Just off the vibe of the week and who we're playing and what we can possibly do, what we could learn within one week."

Cam Bynum got the Raygun breakdancing celebration perfect😭 pic.twitter.com/IGQU49Rjh3 — Best Celebrations (@bestcelly) November 11, 2024 @bestcelly

If you thought the cellies would stop as the football gets more and more important, think not ... it's clear Cam wants his guys to play fast and loose.

"Especially going into the postseason, we want to have a bunch ready 'cause we want to be ready to enjoy it, but also have that motivation to make more plays so we can be able to do more."

We also talked to Bynum -- who has three interceptions and 89 combined tackles for the season -- about the Vikes star quarterback, Sam Darnold ... who before this season was essentially thrown in the trash heap.

Not anymore ... the 27-year-old signal-caller has thrown for 4,153 yards and 35 touchdowns, and Cam says they're "super confident" in Sam heading into the playoffs.

"Nobody else I'd rather have leading our team. The player he is, the leader he is, the person he is, I'm fully confident in his ability to go out there and do what he needs to do every single week, and he's shown why he deserves that, and why we believe in him," Cam said, adding, "We know that he's gonna go out there and get it done."

"Sam is a dog and we know he's gonna perform when you need him to."

Ultimately for the Vikings, getting it done means a trip to the Super Bowl ... and step one is winning Sunday in Detroit and securing a first-round bye.