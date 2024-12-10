Camryn Bynum Hoping 'White Chicks' INT Celebration Leads To 'Masked Singer' Spot

Play video content TMZSports.com

Camryn Bynum is hoping his latest viral interception celebration scores him even more TV time ... telling TMZ Sports he would love to parlay his newfound internet fame into an appearance on "The Masked Singer."

The Vikings star set social media ablaze yet again on Sunday ... when he and Josh Metellus recreated the dance-off scene from "White Chicks" after his teammate picked off a Kirk Cousins pass in Minnesota's 42-21 win over Atlanta.

The two hit all of the Shawn and Marlon Wayans moves so perfectly -- even Marlon himself shouted them out on Instagram.

Now, Bynum says he wants it to catch the attention of national competition show producers -- telling us Monday he'd really like to be featured on "Dancing With The Stars" or "The Masked Singer" this offseason.

"Any of those funny TV shows that I could possibly get on," he said, "that'd be a dream."

Bynum is clearly willing to put in the work it would take to star on one of the shows -- he told us he and Metellus practiced their most-recent celly for weeks, studying the scene from the 2004 comedy as if they were watching NFL game film. His renditions of the Raygun dance and "The Parent Trap" no doubt took similar preparations.

If, though, it's still not enough to convince TV execs -- Bynum ensured everyone he's got some more tricks up his sleeve scheduled for the rest of this year.

"Can't spoil it," he said, "but, for sure, [we] have things planned."

Play video content TMZSports.com