Vikings Celebrate Turnover W/ 'High School Musical' Dance, Efron & Hudgens Approve
The Minnesota Vikings' defense certainly had their heads in the game on Sunday ... and they proved that with how they celebrated a big turnover -- by doing a "High School Musical" dance!!
The guys broke out the jig during the first quarter of the Vikes' 27-25 victory over the Green Bay Packers ... when Jerry Tillery forced Josh Jacobs to cough up the ball, which Camryn Bynum recovered.
After the change of possession, the D gathered near the end zone and showed off their rehearsed choreography from the 2006 Disney movie's classic banger, "We're All In This Together."
Actress Vanessa Hudgens -- who starred as Gabriella Montez in the popular movie series -- got wind of the gesture ... and praised the Vikings for pulling it off.
The Vikings also got approval from Troy Bolton himself -- Zac Efron -- who said the athletes "nailed it."
The Minnesota stars clearly put a serious effort into it all ... as they shared rehearsal footage leading up to the moment.
Bynum -- who has three interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season -- previously told TMZ Sports he had several celebrations in the chamber ... and so far, he's done the handshake from "Parent Trap", "White Chicks" dance battle and a tribute to Olympic breaker Raygun.
Luckily for fans, the Vikings have already secured their spot in the playoffs ... so there could be more dancing to come!!