Daniel Jones Gifts Former Giants Teammates Limited Edition Bottles Of Clase Azul

Even though Daniel Jones and the New York Giants broke up, he still has love for his old linemen -- as the team's former first-round draft pick still provided some holiday cheer to the big guys up front!!

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported the current Vikings backup quarterback sent his former O-line limited-edition bottles of Clase Azul Tequila -- a super-nice gesture, especially considering he was essentially kicked to the curb in the Big Apple.

While it's unknown how much the 27-year-old dropped in total ... these spirits don't come cheap -- as some bottles have quite the hefty price tags. But the team did owe him $35.5 million this year, so it probably didn't affect the wallet too much!

It's a classy move from DJ, who was sent to the bench following the G-Men's bye week after an overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers. After spending a day as safety for the scout team, he requested his release ... which N.Y. granted.

A few days later ... he landed in Minnesota with Kevin O'Connell and Sam Darnold for a chance to reset his career -- all while joining a playoff team.

The booze is actually a fitting gift for the Giants -- they could certainly use some after the year they had ... as they haven't won since October 6.

