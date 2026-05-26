Bodybuilding Influencer Gabriel Ganley's Potential Cause of Death Revealed

Brazilian bodybuilding influencer Gabriel Ganley's sudden death may have been tied to a serious heart condition ... according to his death certificate.

The document lists hypertrophic cardiomyopathy as the possible cause behind Ganley’s death at just 22 years old, Brazilian outlet G1 Globo reports.

The condition causes the heart muscle to thicken ... making it harder for the heart to pump blood properly and, in some cases, leading to sudden cardiac death.

But the mystery surrounding Ganley's passing isn't fully solved just yet. G1 reports that authorities are still waiting on final forensic results before officially determining the cause of death.

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As we previously reported, Ganley was found dead inside his São Paulo apartment on Saturday after loved ones allegedly went roughly two days without hearing from him. A friend reportedly discovered his body in the kitchen area ... and police said there were no apparent signs of violence at the scene.

The rising fitness star had built a massive online following before his death ... racking up more than 2 million Instagram followers, over 1 million TikTok followers and hundreds of thousands of YouTube subscribers through bodybuilding clips, workouts and lifestyle content.

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His sponsor -- Brazilian supplement company Integralmédica -- confirmed his death with a tribute post honoring the young influencer.