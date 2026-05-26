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The Jonas Brothers' Parents' Restaurant Closes Las Vegas Location

Jonas Brothers S.O.S. Can't Save Parent's Restaurant Vegas Location Closes

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Getty/mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com

This is the bottom line, it's true ... for the Jonas Brothers' parents' restaurant. Nellie's Southern Kitchen has shuttered its Las Vegas location.

The Southern comfort food restaurant -- co-owned by Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas -- closed its location at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip after service on Monday.

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It seems they decided not to renew the lease for the Vegas spot after almost 3 years on the strip.

Restaurant spokesperson Manolis Alpogianis told PEOPLE ... "As our lease approached its expiration, we made a strategic decision about where to focus our long-term efforts."

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mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com

The Vegas location first opened in June 2022, when the Jonas Brothers were doing a Sin City residency. They just completed another residency -- called "Greetings from Las Vegas" -- just before Nellie's Southern Kitchen's final service on the strip.

The restaurant was named after Kevin Sr.'s late grandmother and served a series of Southern-inspired dishes.

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News that Kevin Sr. and Denise were closing Nellie's was first announced in a press release MGM released earlier this month, and the only location listed on their website is the original in Belmont, NC.

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