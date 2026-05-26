The Jonas Brothers' Parents' Restaurant Closes Las Vegas Location

This is the bottom line, it's true ... for the Jonas Brothers' parents' restaurant. Nellie's Southern Kitchen has shuttered its Las Vegas location.

The Southern comfort food restaurant -- co-owned by Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas -- closed its location at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip after service on Monday.

It seems they decided not to renew the lease for the Vegas spot after almost 3 years on the strip.

Restaurant spokesperson Manolis Alpogianis told PEOPLE ... "As our lease approached its expiration, we made a strategic decision about where to focus our long-term efforts."

The Vegas location first opened in June 2022, when the Jonas Brothers were doing a Sin City residency. They just completed another residency -- called "Greetings from Las Vegas" -- just before Nellie's Southern Kitchen's final service on the strip.

The restaurant was named after Kevin Sr.'s late grandmother and served a series of Southern-inspired dishes.