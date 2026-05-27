TikToker Karla Houston Breaks Down Her 'Mono-Poly' Marriage Dynamic

Play video content Video: TikToker Karla Houston Explains Her “Mono-Poly” Marriage TMZ.com

TikToker Karla Houston's unconventional marriage dynamic has the internet buzzing ... and now she's explaining exactly how her "mono-poly" relationship actually works.

Karla stopped by "TMZ Live" on Wednesday and opened up about her marriage arrangement ... revealing she's polyamorous while her husband remains fully monogamous -- a setup the couple developed after she came out as bisexual back in 2021.

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Roll the clip ... Karla tells Charles that her husband was immediately supportive when she came out ... even suggesting she could date women outside their marriage if she felt she needed to -- and she says she started after a few months of discussions in 2022.

Houston said the relationship works through communication and boundaries instead of strict rules. She admitted jealousy came up more at the beginning ... but says they deal with it through honest conversations.

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Karla also explained she keeps her husband informed if an outside relationship starts getting more serious. And while some people have wondered if he wants the same freedom ... she says he has no interest in dating other people himself.

She also shut down assumptions the setup is some kind of fetish dynamic for her husband ... saying, "Just because we’re in a 'mono-poly' dynamic doesn’t mean it's a cuck situation."