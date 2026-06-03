Caitlyn Jenner Scores Court Win Over Late Pal Sophia Hutchins' Private Data

Caitlyn Jenner's late friend Sophia Hutchins is at the center of a new court battle from beyond the grave ... with a judge ordering Apple to turn over access to her private email accounts.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles County judge granted a request from Hutchins' mother, the administrator of her estate, to recover information tied to her Apple accounts and directed Apple to assist in the process.

The judge authorized Hutchins' mom, Amy L. Andrus, to seek access to data tied to Hutchins' accounts.

Among the accounts identified in the filing appear to be email addresses connected to Jenner's organization, Hutchins' business ventures, and personal gmail accounts.

The court order specifically directs Apple to help recover Hutchins' personal data, which could include communications and other information stored within the accounts. The judge noted the records may contain personally identifiable information and data involving third parties.

The order took effect immediately upon signing, clearing a major hurdle for the estate as it seeks access to Hutchins' digital records.

As TMZ previously reported, Hutchins died in July 2025 after an ATV crash near Caitlyn's Malibu-area home. She was 29. The tragic accident brought an abrupt end to a years-long partnership between Hutchins and Jenner.