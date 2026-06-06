Jake Short Apologizes for Viral 'Juvenile Joke' About Ex-Fiancée Mika Abdalla

Jake Short is owning up to a resurfaced podcast clip that's sparked backlash online ... admitting he made a "disrespectful, juvenile joke" about now-ex fiancée Mika Abdalla.

The former Disney Channel star addressed the controversy in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories early Saturday, saying he's aware the comment was inappropriate and wants to take responsibility for it.

"I made a disrespectful, juvenile joke in a clip that recirculated this week," Short wrote. "It's imperative to me that I take accountability as I am aware that it was inappropriate."

Play video content Video: Jake Short Calls Girlfriend Mika Abdalla The B-word The Sit and Chat Podcast

The backlash stems from a now-viral clip from a 2024 episode of Short's podcast, "The Sit and Chat," where -- as you can watch in the clip above -- he referred to Abdalla as "some bitch" while chatting with cohost Bradley Steven Perry.

Short insisted the remark doesn't reflect who he is or the relationship he shared with the "Off Campus" star.

"I continue to learn from this situation and work to show people the respect they deserve," he continued.

The backlash comes on the heels of Short and Abdalla's split, which the former couple announced June 1. As the old clip gained traction online, the exes fired back at speculation about their relationship in a joint statement to Us Weekly.

"We've seen a conversation around clips of us together when we were in a relationship, and people making harmful and inaccurate assumptions about our dynamic," they said. "We were in a loving, respectful relationship for five years ... it's hurtful to see playful moments dissected in a way that does not reflect the respect and love we had and still have for each other."