Rick James' Son Tazman Johnson In Jail, Facing Drug Charges

Rick James' son, Tazman Johnson, is currently locked up in the Los Angeles County Jail facing serious drug charges involving Fentanyl ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained jail records that show the late musician's son was arrested April 29 on a felony warrant and no bail warrant.

Court docs, obtained by TMZ, say Tazman was initially arrested in March 2024 for possession of Fentanyl. Rick's son was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. He was released from custody on bond.

A couple weeks later, a judge issued a bench warrant for $10K after Tazman failed to appear in court.

He wasn't arrested on the bench warrant until April, and last month he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

On top of the drug charges, Tazman is also facing a burglary charge from a 2019 arrest.

Sources close to Tazman tell TMZ ... he is in a program while in jail and is concentrating on his music career.

Rick had three kids with two different woman. Tazman's mother is Tanya Hijazi.