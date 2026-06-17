Andy Bachman Claps Back At Complaints from Neighbors About OnlyFans Content

We're Not Doing Anything Wrong At My Mansion

Some of Andy Bachman's neighbors are not happy with him ... and have been complaining on the news about the star-studded parties he's been throwing at his mansion ... but he says he's got more friends than enemies in his 'hood.

Here's the deal ... some anonymous neighbors are running to the media with allegations against the Creators Inc. CEO ... claiming he's disturbing the neighborhood by throwing massive mansion parties, which they say are full of half-naked women, drugs, and booze.

Some claim Andy's guests are filming OnlyFans content on the property.

One anonymous neighbor told KTLA ... "We've seen scantily clad women, almost half-naked. People smoking marijuana in front of our home."

An unnamed neighbor told NBC 4 Los Angeles the neighborhood is trashed after these parties, saying ... "There's trash left behind and beer bottles and alcohol cans and we've actually found condoms, used condoms at the side of our house."

But Andy's clapping back at the complaints on Instagram, writing ... "Good neighbors talk to each other. If something is affecting someone's quality of life, we'd prefer a direct conversation than assumptions made from a distance. You all have my # feel free to use it"

Andy tells TMZ ... "We’ve never received a violation because the facts don't match the story being told by a few anonymous neighbors. We have many neighbors who love us and we love them. Too often, people hear 'OnlyFans' and substitute assumptions for evidence."

He added ... "The creator economy is a legitimate industry, and nobody should be judged simply because their profession is unfamiliar to others. We respect our neighbors, but we also believe respect should be a two-way street, and that people should be judged on facts rather than stereotypes."