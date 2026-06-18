BLACKPINK's Jennie Shows Off Impressive Golf Swing

How You Like That Swing???

BLACKPINK's Jennie can sing AND swing -- the K-pop superstar has been putting in work on her golf game when she's not rocking the stage -- and the results are impressive!!

KPGA Tour pro Jang Jae-geun shared footage of their training on Thursday ... showing off some serious progress over the course of several sessions.

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Check out the footage -- the two work through all the techniques in front of a simulator before taking it to a real golf course.

While the "like JENNIE" singer seemed frustrated with her execution early on in her practices, she eventually got to the point where she was quite satisfied with her performances.

The golf pro said he feels like she's ready to graduate from his tutorials ... and we have to agree!!

Outside of golf, JENNIE has been headlining big festivals this year to promote her solo work -- she notably has a gig at Lollapalooza in Chicago in a few weeks after crushing her Governors Ball set earlier this month.