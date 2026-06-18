Teen Dies After Falling Out of Horse-Drawn Carriage in Central Park

Another horse-drawn carriage incident has rocked the Big Apple ... this time, a horse took off running, and a teen passenger fell out of the carriage and died, TMZ has learned.

The tragedy, which occurred Wednesday afternoon, was partially captured on video shared online that showed the horse dashing away with the 18-year-old male seated in the carriage in Central Park.

In the vid, the carriage clumsily jumps a sidewalk as the horse gallops away, causing the teen to topple to the ground. Police sources tell us the horse raced off after getting startled by something.

The NYPD said the passenger was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are now investigating the incident.

Play video content Video: Onlookers Left Shaken After Horse Pulling Carriage Dies in Central Park Lenny Bruce