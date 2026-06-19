Tyler Perry Denies Refusing to Answer Sexual Orientation Questions in Court Battle

Tyler Perry's male sexual assault accuser claims the star refuses to sit for a deposition unless there's a guarantee Tyler won't be asked about his sexual orientation ... but Tyler's lawyer is calling BS.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Mario Rodriguez wants the director sanctioned for failing to appear for a depo … which he claims to have been trying to take since April 14.

Mario said Tyler and his lawyer told him Tyler would only appear if they agreed not to ask Tyler whether he is, or has been, sexually attracted to men … a subject they say Tyler insists is "irrelevant and inflammatory."

Mario disagrees ... pointing out Tyler had other male accusers in the past.

The concern from Tyler's team appears to be that such questions could turn into a witch hunt about his sexuality … which they feel is irrelevant to the case at hand.

In response to the motion, Tyler's lawyer Alex Spiro tells TMZ, "As we said from the outset, this is a shakedown and now a shakedown and a frivolous motion. Tyler did not fail to appear for a deposition nor refuse any line of questioning. We will seek sanctions."

As we reported, Mario sued Tyler for sexual assault, sexual battery, and various other claims. The lawsuit demanded $77 million in damages.

In his suit, Mario said he met Tyler in 2015 at the gym … which led to Mario securing a role in "Boo! A Madea Halloween.”

Mario claimed Tyler assaulted him in 2018 during a visit to Tyler's home. He claimed Tyler asked if he enjoyed oral sex before grabbing his penis. He claimed Tyler paid him $5K and apologized for his behavior.

He also claimed Tyler forced his hand on Tyler's penis during another encounter, and gave him another $5K, per the lawsuit.

Tyler and his legal team denied the accusations. They claimed Mario continued talking to Tyler after the alleged assaults. The director also claimed Mario often asked him for financial assistance and said the allegations of assault only came after he refused to give him any more money.

TMZ obtained alleged texts between Mario and Tyler showing him asking for money for dental work, along with thanking the director for his assistance.