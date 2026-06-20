Lawyer For Biological Parents in IVF Mix-Up Warns Families About Treatment

The lawyer for the biological parents of a child born to another family via IVF has some serious advice for families considering the treatment -- he's pleading for them not to do it ... unless they've done their homework.

Rob Marcereau -- the attorney for the two still unnamed biological parents whose embryo was allegedly implanted in the wrong Florida couple -- tells us prospective moms and dads need to be careful when choosing a fertility clinic to avoid situations exactly like this one.

Marcereau says people should be making sure they choose a clinic that's been around for a long time -- and also boasts ample resources and a good track record.

Marcereau shares some unfavorable opinions on the industry, telling TMZ ... "The sad fact is there's not a lot of regulation in this industry and because of that, you get in situations like this where mistakes happen that shouldn't and they happen because there is understaffing and lack of training. And unfortunately, fertility has become a very big business and a lot of these are run like fast food restaurants instead of healthcare facilities, and that's a huge problem."

Marcereau makes clear he's not saying that's what happened in this situation ... but it's an industry-wide reality of which couples need to be aware.

To be clear, Marcereau tells us he's not suggesting people should shun IVF if they want to have a child ... he just wants folks to be careful about which company they choose.

As for his thoughts on this particular doctor and clinic, Marcereau doesn't mince words ... he claims Dr. Milton McNichol is running a bankrupt practice -- which is "not a sign of a well-run facility."

As you know ... the biological parents of Shea have come to a custody agreement with Tiffany Score and Steven Mills -- the couple who carried Shea and have been raising her since her birth. They will continue to be the primary guardians of Shea.