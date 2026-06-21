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Marilyn Monroe A.I. Recreation Proves Crime Scene Was Staged

Marilyn Monroe Proof the Crime Scene Was Staged!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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SOMETHING'S NOT RIGHT...
Video: Marilyn Monroe A.I. Recreation Suggests Crime Scene Was Staged

Marilyn Monroe did NOT die the way officials claim ... and this will become crystal clear in TMZ's new FOX primetime show ... "Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe"

We use A.I. to create a groundbreaking, never-before-seen replica of a crime scene -- Marilyn's house -- and our crime scene investigators go through all the evidence and blow gigantic holes in the official story.

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TMZ.com

The LAPD and Coroner say Marilyn died from a "probable suicide." But if she really did OD, where's the water glass in her bedroom? Why are the sheets in pristine condition, given that OD's are ugly? The positioning of her body is not the way she died. Short story ... someone staged the crime scene.

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Our CSI investigators dig deep into Marilyn's final hours, her affairs with both President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, and the man who felt Marilyn could compromise national security -- FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

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THERE'S MORE TO THE MYSTERY
Video: 'Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe's Never-Before Death Scene in A.I.

"Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe" premieres Sunday on FOX at 8 PM Eastern, 7 Central.

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