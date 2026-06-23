New Photos Show President Trump's Name Removed From Kennedy Center

Donald Trump's name has officially been scrubbed from the Kennedy Center ... and while the new look is still blocked by scaffolding and a tarp, we're finally seeing behind the mask.

Take a peek behind the giant tarp that has been covering part of the Kennedy Center's facade where Trump's name once hung. Thanks to photos obtained by Hands off the Arts ... we can now see the iconic venue without the Trump signage that sparked major controversy.

Trump's name didn't come down quietly ... after months of legal wrangling, courts sided with folks who argued the Trump-controlled Kennedy Center board never had the power to rename the iconic venue in the first place ... ordering Trump's name stripped from the building, website, and other official materials.

The Trump signage came down earlier this month, but a large tarp remained in place ever since crews wrapped up work.

While the tarp still hangs, visitors can finally get a clear view of the Kennedy Center's new look ... and the big block letters spelling out Donald J. Trump are gone.