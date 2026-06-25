Air Canada Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency Mid-flight, Passengers Restrain Him

A pilot reportedly suffered a medical emergency during an Air Canada flight, and passengers jumped in to help restrain him after the aircraft took a sharp turn.

The frightening incident occurred Wednesday on an Air Canada flight from Newark, New Jersey to Halifax, Nova Scotia, after the pilot experienced what some passengers thought was a seizure that lasted about 40 minutes, according to ABC News.

The first officer reportedly took command of the fight, diverting the plane to Boston, where it touched down safely. After landing, the captain was rushed to a hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

A packed passenger plane was forced to land at Boston's Logan Airport after the pilot of an Air Canada flight from New Jersey suffered a medical episode mid-air.



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One passenger, Rodney McDonald, told ABC News ... he and his family knew something was wrong when the plane suddenly swerved, adding that the unexpected turn didn't feel like turbulence, but rather as if someone had "jilted the controls."

Then, McDonald said, one of the flight attendants went into the cockpit and dragged the pilot onto the aisle way while he was apparently suffering from a seizure.