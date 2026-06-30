Knicks' Game 4 'Hand of OG' Ball Yanked From Auction, Will Remain With Team

The "Hand of OG" ball from Game 4 of the NBA Finals is staying with the New York Knicks -- the piece of hoops history was scrubbed from the auction block minutes before bidding was slated to begin.

The rock is the same one Knicks hero OG Anunoby tapped in with seconds left in the June 10 contest to give New York a 3-1 lead in the series. The highlight also solidified the biggest comeback in Finals history after being down 29 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

It was a monumental moment for the Knicks as they went on to win their first title in 53 years ... and the item was sent to Sotheby's to allow fans to bid on it.

The auction was set to launch on Tuesday ... but an NBA spokesperson says there's been a change of heart.

"The game ball from Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals holds significant importance to the New York Knicks, their fans, and the city, and will remain with the team as a lasting piece of franchise history," the league told Darren Rovell.

"As such, it will not be included in Sotheby's June 30 auction, which will continue to feature a curated selection of authentic jerseys and memorabilia from the series."

There are plenty of other items available ... including the net from Game 5, which has a current bid of $15,000, and Jalen Brunson's Game 1 jersey, now at $110,000 so far.