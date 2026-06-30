CBS News Crew Racially Attacked by Tow Truck Operators in Chicago, Police Say

A Chicago news crew actually became the news after they were allegedly attacked by several men in a tow truck during a racially charged incident ... and three people are now in custody.

The heated situation popped off Monday afternoon as a CBS reporter and photog were about to go live on air near the Adler Planetarium ... they were interrupted by a tow truck that parked in front of their van, according to witnesses and the Chicago PD.

Police say a man jumped out of the tow truck with his dog and ordered his canine to attack the news crew while yelling racial slurs at them. Witnesses told CBS the other two men in the tow truck also jumped out to assist.

When the dog failed to attack, one of the tow truck operators became angry and destroyed the photog's camera and smashed the news van's windshield with a traffic cone, according to police and witnesses.

Police say the trio then hopped back inside the tow truck and took off.

Detectives are now questioning three persons of interest. No charges have been announced.