'The Wire' Actor James Ransone Death Details Revealed in Autopsy Report

"The Wire" actor James Ransone had a history of suicidal thoughts, but he didn't leave a suicide note when he took his own life ... this according to the Medical Examiner's report.

The report, obtained by TMZ, says James stated he "wanted to kill himself" and needed to go to the hospital.

The M.E. says prescription medications were found at the scene of his death ... but no drug paraphernalia, and no note.

James had ligature marks on his neck ... which aligns with his manner of death -- suicide by hanging.

TMZ broke the story -- James died back in December 2025 ... and officers at the scene said they found no signs of foul play.

James started appearing in small roles in the early 2000s ... with parts in the TV shows "Ed" and "Third Watch" ... before landing his breakout role in "The Wire."

James played Ziggy Sobotka -- a dock worker and gangster -- in all 12 episodes of the HBO show's second season. His performance received critical acclaim, with some online even calling him one of their favorite characters on the show.