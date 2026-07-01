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Jussie Smollett and Karamo Brown Kissing at Airport Dropoff

Jussie Smollett & Karamo Brown Relationship Takes Off With Airport PDA

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Jussie Smollett and Karamo Brown's romance is getting steamy … because the two were spotted locking lips at the airport.

The former "Queer Eye" star and Jussie packed on the PDA at LAX this week ... sealing their goodbye with a passionate kiss ... with photogs capturing every moment.

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Karamo had some luggage with him ... and it appears Jussie was hanging back in L.A.

They hugged at the curb and kissed ... before Karama went inside to catch his flight.

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As TMZ first reported, Karamo and Jussie are moving full steam ahead ... only weeks after Jussie broke up with his fiancé, Jabari Red.  

Karamo is already going on podcasts claiming Jussie is the one ... and that may very well be true, because as anyone who has dated in L.A. knows, there's no surer sign of love than a trip to LAX to drop off or pick up your partner.

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