'Queer Eye' Karamo Brown Seen at Jussie Smollett's Show Before Romance Confirmation

Looks like Jussie Smollett's new flame -- "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown -- was with him before we confirmed their romance was official ... and Karamo was already laying it on thick.

Jussie performed Saturday at Harlem Pride Parade ... and the person who announced him on stage was none other than Karamo himself!

Take a look at the video ... before Jussie's performance, Karamo introduces him, saying he's "a man that I respect, that I love deeply, that is extraordinary ... extremely handsome, talented, amazing."

You'd omit some of those words if you were just friends with someone ... but that clearly isn't the case for Karamo and Jussie.

We broke the story ... Jussie and Karamo are dating ... with photos showing their very apparent chemistry during an all-day date ... where the two lovebirds were seen packing on PDA while running errands, taking a hike through Runyon Canyon, and having lunch with Karamo's mom.

Their relationship is moving along quickly ... and it comes just weeks after we first reported Jussie and his former fiancé, Jabari Redd, called off their engagement after almost three years together.