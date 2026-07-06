Milo Ventimiglia and Wife Jarah Mariano Welcome Baby No. 2

Saying Hey to Baby No. 2!!!

Milo Ventimiglia and wife Jarah Mariano have officially welcomed baby No. 2!!!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the "This Is Us" actor and the model welcomed their second child in June -- this time, a baby boy.

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We're told the couple became a family of four last month in the Newport Beach area, naming their son Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia. His arrival comes just over a year after the birth of their first child, daughter Ke'ala Cora.

The growing family marks another milestone for Ventimiglia and Mariano, who have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight.

The pair quietly dated for several years before tying the knot in a private ceremony in 2023.

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They surprised fans with news of their first pregnancy in 2024 and welcomed daughter Ke'ala later that year.

Last year, the family also endured heartbreak after losing their Malibu home in the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires, making the arrival of baby Rock-Anthony an especially joyful chapter.