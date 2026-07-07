Former 'Bachelor' Peter Weber Allegedly Hooked Up with His Producer

Former "Bachelor" Peter Weber allegedly hooked up with his main producer when his season was still airing ... and just days before rekindling his flame with Kelley Flanagan.

The bombshell claim comes courtesy of former "Bachelor" producer Julie LaPlaca, who spills all the behind-the-scenes tea in her new memoir, "The Love Producer," where she says the longtime friendship between her and Pilot Pete turned romantic in early 2020, when speculation first cropped up.

According to Julie, the two slept together after Peter's engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss had already imploded off-camera ... with their alleged hookup taking place at his parents' house while the show was still airing. She even compares the night to a real-life Fantasy Suite.

Things apparently didn't stop there, either. Julie claims they hooked up again after Peter's brief attempt to make things work with Madison Prewett ... only for him to be spotted with Kelley a few days later, leaving her feeling blindsided and heartbroken.

Bachelor Nation spent years wondering if Peter and Julie were more than friends after they were spotted together in early 2020. Both denied it at the time ... but Julie now says the speculation wasn't entirely off base.

Peter hasn't exactly embraced the book. He recently blasted Julie for sharing what he called their "private, intimate" relationship ... saying he'd repeatedly asked her not to make those moments public and accusing her of trying to influence some of his decisions during his season.