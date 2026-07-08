Bijou Phillips Receives 'Perfect' Kidney Amid Dire Health Scare

Bijou Phillips is out of the woods after a dire health scare ... because she finally got a kidney transplant.

The singer and model posted the positive health update on social media Tuesday ... along with snaps of her beaming in the hospital after the operation, saying her brother donated a kidney and got the ball rolling.

Bijou says her brother's donation sparked a domino effect that led to her finding a "perfect match" for a new kidney.

She explained ... "He saved a life, and the life he saved had a special person donate for them, and then a few weeks later! The voucher program found me a perfect match!"

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As we first reported ... Bijou was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months of her life on dialysis in the NICU. She's battled kidney disease ever since. In 2017, she received a kidney transplant from a friend, but that kidney failed.

When she made her most recent plea for help, more than 1,000 people stepped up to donate ... but none at the time were a match, and the situation was getting more serious by the day.