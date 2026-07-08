Wes Anderson, Luke Wilson Trapped in Elevator in L.A., On Video

Wes Anderson and Luke Wilson had a less-than-picture-perfect Monday night ... the talented duo got stuck in an elevator at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ... and they needed fire fighters to free them!!!

Check out the video shared by a production specialist, Carolyn Dunn -- you can see Wes, Luke, director James L. Brooks, and at least 3 others being freed from the elevator, surrounded by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Wes eventually asks what happened ... and the LAFD says there was too much weight in the elevator -- oops!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

LAFD tells TMZ ... they responded to a call for a stuck elevator -- elevator C, to be exact -- at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at 7:49 PM. We're told Wes, Luke and co. were trapped for less than an hour.

Wes, Luke, and James were at the Academy Museum for a sold-out 30th anniversary screening of Wes' debut feature, "Bottle Rocket," which starred Luke and Owen Wilson. The trio stayed for a Q&A and got trapped in the elevator on their way to their cars.