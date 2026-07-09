PR Supreme Court Dismisses Claims That Bad Bunny Used Ex's Voice on 'Pa Ti,' Source

The Supreme Court in Puerto Rico has tossed some claims Bad Bunny's ex made against him ... TMZ has learned.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ … the court's decision Wednesday "affirms in part and reverses in part" the dismissal of claims made by former girlfriend Carliz De La Cruz Hernández.

Carliz claimed she recorded the phrase "Bad Bunny, baby" on her phone in a bathroom in 2015 ... which was ultimately included in his 2017 single "Pa Ti."

She sued Bad Bunny a few years ago, claiming he used her "distinguishable voice" without her permission.

But our source tells us ... among other things, as a result of the decision, all of Ms. De La Cruz's claims related to the song 'Pa Ti' were dismissed as time-barred.

However, that doesn't mean BB is in the clear. Our source explained that some of Carliz's claims "may now move forward beyond the early dismissal stage."

According to our source, the case will continue to be litigated as to the surviving claims before the Puerto Rico Court of First Instance.

While the claims about "Pa Ti" were tossed ... the "Bad Bunny, baby" recording also appears to be in his song "Dos Mil 16."

This isn't the only lawsuit on Bad Bunny's plate right now ... a woman named Tainaly Serrano Rivera filed a suit earlier this year, claiming the singer used her voice on a couple tracks without permission.