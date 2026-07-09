Meagan Good Is Not Pregnant, Viral Baby Bump Photo Is Doctored

A photo making the rounds on social media has sparked rumors that Meagan Good is pregnant ... but TMZ has learned she's not expecting and the image has been doctored.

We're told the viral pic is an A.I.-altered image. The original photo is actually a paparazzi agency image from 2015 that was digitally manipulated to make it appear Meagan is showing a baby bump.

There are also some obvious signs the image was altered. Take a closer look and you'll notice what appears to be extra fingers on Meagan's hands -- a common giveaway in A.I.-generated or A.I.-edited images.

Meagan is holding a phone and a vape in the photo ... and while she had the vape in the original 2015 image, we're told she no longer vapes ... and if she was pregnant -- which she's not -- she would never vape.

The doctored image is spreading quickly online, fueling pregnancy speculation among fans ... but, again, we're told there's no truth to the rumors.

Play video content 6/5/26 Video: Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors Say Support Keeps Them Strong TMZ.com

We caught up with Meagan and her husband, Jonathan Majors, at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 5, where the couple spoke about their love for one another, supporting each other through life's challenges, and the day-to-day routine that's helping keep their marriage strong.