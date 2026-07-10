10-Year-Old Kansas City Boy Found Dead In Pond After Sleepwalking

Tragedy in Kansas City ... 10-year-old Jackson Georgari was found dead in a pond, just a mile away from his home ... and cops say he was sleepwalking.

Jackson's body was found around 12:30 PM on Thursday, near Briarcliff Village ... and Kansas City Police says he wandered off from home in the middle of the night.

First responders pulled him out of the water and attempted life-saving measures, but could not revive the boy. He was declared dead at the scene ... according to reports.

Before authorities made the tragic discovery ... they say his family told them he had a history of sleepwalking.

Police say they found no obvious signs of foul play, but it is now an active death investigation ... and the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Jackson was only 10.