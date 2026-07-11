Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Crowdfunding to Start Pizza Business

Play video content Video: Navarone Garibaldi Garcia Instagram/@nava_rone

There ain't nothin' like a homemade pizza ... and that's why Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, is crowdfunding to start his own business!

That's right, the son of Priscilla and Brazilian producer Marco Garibaldi, has launched a GoFundMe to raise $5,500 so he can purchase an industrial oven he plans to cook up some pies in and sell straight from his driveway.

The seller initially wanted $14K for the secondhand over ... but Navarone says he was able was able to negotiate it down to $8,500 -- and he's putting $3,000 of his own cash toward it.

As for why Navarone's not digging into his famous family's pockets for the new endeavor ... he put it bluntly while speaking with TMZ -- he's got a budget and expenses like everyone else.

He wasn't shy about talking about Priscilla either, telling TMZ ... "She loves the idea but I can't ask for money for every whimsical idea I have or we both would be broke!" He says he's confident she will swing by for a slice.

Navarone, who's also a musician, tells us it's been a dream for him to own a business ... and he has time to focus on this new endeavor now that he's taken a step back from the stage.

His overall goal is to sell affordable, organic pies to his community right from his driveway ... but says he's also open to a brick and mortar shop if things go well.