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'RHOA' Star Kelli Potter's Bank Accounts at Risk of Being Seized Over Massive Debt

'RHOA' Kelli Bank Accounts at Risk of Seizure Over 6-Figure Debt

By TMZ Staff
Published
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"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kelli Potter is close to having her wages seized over an unpaid six-figure debt.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a company named ARF Financial sued Kelli and her restaurant, Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles, in 2025 ... she failed to respond to the suit, and a default judgment was entered against her in the amount of $217,301, which grows with interest every day. 

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Kelli’s creditor is firing off subpoenas to various banks to see if the 'RHOA' star has any money in accounts to seize. 

A rep for Kelli tells TMZ, "This matter stems from a business loan that [Kelli] and her ex-husband, Mr. Ferrell, obtained over five years ago, while married." The rep claimed the matter was addressed during the divorce proceedings … where Kelli argued Mark should be responsible for the debt. He denied her claims.

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"We are confident that this legal matter will be rightfully resolved, but as of now, [Kelli] hasn't been officially served," Kelli’s rep ended. 

As TMZ first reported, Kelli and her ex, Mark Ferrell, have been fighting in court over child support for years. 

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