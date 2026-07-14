'RHOA' Star Kelli Potter's Bank Accounts at Risk of Being Seized Over Massive Debt

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kelli Potter is close to having her wages seized over an unpaid six-figure debt.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a company named ARF Financial sued Kelli and her restaurant, Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles, in 2025 ... she failed to respond to the suit, and a default judgment was entered against her in the amount of $217,301, which grows with interest every day.

Kelli’s creditor is firing off subpoenas to various banks to see if the 'RHOA' star has any money in accounts to seize.

A rep for Kelli tells TMZ, "This matter stems from a business loan that [Kelli] and her ex-husband, Mr. Ferrell, obtained over five years ago, while married." The rep claimed the matter was addressed during the divorce proceedings … where Kelli argued Mark should be responsible for the debt. He denied her claims.

"We are confident that this legal matter will be rightfully resolved, but as of now, [Kelli] hasn't been officially served," Kelli’s rep ended.