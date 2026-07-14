'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Had Pneumonia Before Sudden Death

Sam Neill was battling a severe illness before his tragic death ... at least according to one of his costars on a previous project.

“Hunt for the Wilderpeople" star Rima Te Wiata told the New Zealand Herald ... Sam had pneumonia, but she did not share anything else about his health issues. They worked together on the 2016 film.

As TMZ reported ... Sam passed away in a hospital in Sydney, Australia, and his death was described as "sudden and unexpected." The Ireland-born film and TV star had recovered from a rare and aggressive blood cancer just this year, revealing in April he was cancer-free. His cause of death was not released.

We broke the story ... Sam's family and friends will hold a private service for him in New Zealand -- but no public service or celebration of life will take place. We're told the beloved actor never liked a big fuss being made about him ... and that will be honored in his death.