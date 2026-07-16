Future Capitol Police Dogs Barking Up A Storm of Cuteness

Play video content Video: Capitol Cutness In The Form Of Furry Friends TMZ DC

Cuteness overload on Capitol Hill ... courtesy of some 6-week-old puppies who may have a future as Capitol Police dogs.

Check out the adorable video ... Charlie Cotton was able to sniff out these soon-to-be police K-9s before they were unleashed on Capitol Hill to work on their socialization skills and confidence.

The pups weren't the only ones doing some digging ... Charlie chatted up the humans transporting this litter and got to the bottom of these dogs' purpose ... and it sounds like they have meaningful career paths in their futures.

They're not fierce police dogs yet ... so Charlie got a chance to pet them and give them some good head scrathes ... and you can feel the love through the screen.