Al Roker Shares Powerful Message After 'TODAY' Intruder Scare

You Come for One Of Us... You Come For All!!!

Al Roker's hangin' in there after the terrifying intruder incident at the "TODAY" show ... and he's got a profound message about the wild ordeal.

Al shared a sweet montage of photos with cohost Craig Melvin on Instagram Friday, set to Avicii's "Hey Brother" ... that included his powerful words.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Al says ... "A really heartfelt thank you to all who reached out over the last 24 hours to check in on my brother, @craigmelvinnbc We are both okay."

The beloved weather anchor then proclaimed ... "It’s moments like these that serve to pull us together. You all, like Craig, said 'You come after one of us, you come after all of us.'"

We broke the story ... Andrew Truelove slipped past security at 30 Rock Thursday morning. Once inside, he was asking for Al ... but couldn't find him.