'Today' Anchor Craig Melvin Says He's Good After 'Wacky' Studio Encounter

"TODAY" anchor Craig Melvin doesn't seem too rattled by Thursday's terrifying encounter with a studio intruder ... and while he says it's part of the "wacky" world we live in, he says he feels safe.

We got Craig as he was leaving 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Friday morning ... and he was cool as a cucumber as our photog asked about what happened when a man slipped past security and allegedly lunged at him and hurled a racial slur.

Craig tells us why the incident doesn't have him feeling unsafe ... chalking it up to "a lot of wacky out there."

Seems Craig's chilled out on this since Thursday's incident ... when he apparently told cops the intruder made him fear for his safety.

TMZ broke the story ... the alleged intruder, Andrew Truelove, was asking for Al Roker after somehow slipping past security, and when he couldn't find Al, he turned his attention to Craig, confronting him in a restricted area and allegedly lunging at him while yelling the n-word.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... there's a new court order that says Truelove can't go near the two men at NBC or their homes -- which for the moment is moot because he's still behind bars on $20,000 bail. He's currently being held at Rikers Island as he faces a bunch of hate crime charges.

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