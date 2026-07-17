'TODAY' Show Alleged Intruder Always Wanted to Call Famous Person The N-Word, Cops Say

Andrew Truelove -- the alleged "TODAY" show intruder -- got to live out one of his dreams when he called Craig Melvin the n-word ... at least according to cops, who claim he told folks that was on his bucket list.

NYPD released a narrative based on conversations with a couple of people who say they were there ... and one person told them they saw Truelove walk into the 30 Rock lobby and follow an employee into a restricted area of the building.

Another individual -- also anonymous, though it appears to be Craig -- says they saw a defendant at the bottom of a stairwell ... who yelled out their name and then asked for Al Roker.

Officers say they've been informed Truelove "proceeded to take steps toward Informant 2 and stated in substance, you're a n*****. I am informed by Informant 2 that the defendant's conduct made him fear for his safety."

Cops say "Informant 2" -- who appears to be Craig -- asked Truelove if that's what he wanted to get arrested for ... to which he allegedly replied, "I always wanted to call a Black famous person the N-word."

As you know ... Truelove -- who has a long rap sheet -- was arrested Thursday morning and booked on charges of hate crime burglary, hate crime menacing, hate crime criminal trespass, and harassment after he allegedly got into a vestibule near Studio 1A and approached Craig, who alerted security. NBC stressed no one was injured.

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