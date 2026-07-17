'TODAY' Show Alleged Intruder Always Wanted to Call Famous Person The N-Word, Cops Say
'TODAY' Show Alleged Intruder 'I always wanted to call a black famous person the N-word'
Andrew Truelove -- the alleged "TODAY" show intruder -- got to live out one of his dreams when he called Craig Melvin the n-word ... at least according to cops, who claim he told folks that was on his bucket list.
NYPD released a narrative based on conversations with a couple of people who say they were there ... and one person told them they saw Truelove walk into the 30 Rock lobby and follow an employee into a restricted area of the building.
Another individual -- also anonymous, though it appears to be Craig -- says they saw a defendant at the bottom of a stairwell ... who yelled out their name and then asked for Al Roker.
Officers say they've been informed Truelove "proceeded to take steps toward Informant 2 and stated in substance, you're a n*****. I am informed by Informant 2 that the defendant's conduct made him fear for his safety."
Cops say "Informant 2" -- who appears to be Craig -- asked Truelove if that's what he wanted to get arrested for ... to which he allegedly replied, "I always wanted to call a Black famous person the N-word."
As you know ... Truelove -- who has a long rap sheet -- was arrested Thursday morning and booked on charges of hate crime burglary, hate crime menacing, hate crime criminal trespass, and harassment after he allegedly got into a vestibule near Studio 1A and approached Craig, who alerted security. NBC stressed no one was injured.
Craig addressed the incident on the air Friday morning ... noting the alleged intruder was apprehended quickly -- and everyone at "TODAY" is cooperating with the cops.