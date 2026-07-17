'TODAY' Show Increases Security After Scary Studio Breach

Play video content Video: Police On Scene at 'TODAY' Show After Security Breach TMZ.com

NBC isn't taking any chances after the frightening security breach at the "TODAY" show ... 'cause TMZ has learned security outside Studio 1A has been significantly increased ... and sources tell us the changes are here to stay.

TMZ has obtained video showing a noticeably heavier security presence outside the "TODAY" plaza and studio entrance Friday morning. In addition to the usual staffing, multiple private NBC security guards and NYPD officers were stationed around the area.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the heightened security measures are permanent, with the network determined to prevent any copycat incidents following Thursday's shocking security breach.

TMZ broke the story ... Andrew Truelove allegedly slipped past security after entering through the "TODAY" plaza, made his way into a restricted backstage area, then allegedly confronted Craig Melvin, lunging at the anchor while allegedly yelling the N-word.

As TMZ first reported, Melvin and Al Roker have also been granted court-ordered protection against alleged intruder Andrew Truelove. His attorney, Lawrence Gerzog, told TMZ a judge ordered Truelove to stay away from both hosts.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ ... Truelove is prohibited from going near Craig and Al at NBC or at their homes. For now, he's being held at Rikers Island on $20K bail while facing multiple hate crime charges.