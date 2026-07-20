Rep. Ayanna Pressley: Body Found At Husband's Boston Home Had Gunshot Wound

Not Connected to Body Found at His Home

The person found dead at a Massachusetts home owned by Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband died from gun violence, but had no connection to the owner ... TMZ has learned.

According to an incident report, obtained by TMZ, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be a single gunshot wound. The manner of death is still pending. Cops note the next of kin have been notified.

We're told there is absolutely nothing that indicates any connection between the death investigation to the owners of the property.

The Boston Police Department's Homicide Unit was assigned the case Sunday, the day after the body was discovered. The victim's information is redacted, and a suspect is listed as unknown.

In the report, cops say one of their officers took a walk-in report Saturday about a person shot at the Mattapan home owned by Conan Harris. Police were told the shooting victim was still on scene.

Once at the scene, officers say they swept the home and located the body near the bedroom, and EMS pronounced the person dead.

Interestingly, the 2-story, 7-bedroom home was for sale at $1.15 million but has recently been taken off market.