Former NFL Star Thomas Davis' Ex-Wife Cuts Deal in Assault Case

Former NFL linebacker Thomas Davis's ex-wife cut a deal in her assault case ... avoiding a criminal trial over an alleged attack on a woman she believed had hooked up with the athlete.

Kelly Davis entered a pretrial diversion program Monday and agreed to complete a Cognitive Behavioral Intervention course, stay away from alleged victim Laura Watterson, and pay $1,380 in restitution, according to North Carolina court records obtained by the California Post.

Kelly's attorney, James J. Exum, told the outlet the charge will be dismissed if she completes every condition of the program ... calling it a "very fair resolution" for someone with no criminal history.

As TMZ Sports previously reported ... Kelly was arrested in September and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after Laura claimed Kelly showed up at her Charlotte chiropractic office, punched her in the chest and struck her multiple times in the head.

Kelly ultimately told us she did hit Laura ... but claimed she acted in self-defense after Laura grabbed her arm and dug her nails into it.

Kelly told us she went to the office to confront Laura about allegedly sleeping with Thomas ... but insisted the incident was not fueled by jealousy.

"I don't want that man [Thomas] back ever in my life," Kelly told us at the time.

Kelly and Thomas married in 2008 and separated in March 2024 ... with Kelly later accusing him in court documents of cheating with at least six women during their marriage. In December 2025 their divorce was finalized.

Thomas -- the 14th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft -- is best known for his 13 years with the Carolina Panthers. He made three Pro Bowls and registered over 1,000 total tackles. He also played for the Chargers and the Commanders in his 16-year NFL career.