NFL's Thomas Davis Sr. Car Theft Suspects ID'ed As Teenagers ... Cops On The Hunt

Play video content

Police say they've identified the two guys who stole -- and then crashed -- Thomas Davis Sr.'s McLaren 720S supercar ... and they're just kids.

The Union County Sheriff's Office says investigators working the case believe the suspects are only 17 and 15 -- and officials are currently scrambling to take them into custody.

Despite their age, officials say both suspects "face juvenile petitions charging them with Burglary, two counts of Larceny of a Firearm, 5 counts of Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and 1 count of Motor Vehicle Theft."

As we previously reported, cops believe the guys broke into the ex-NFL star's North Carolina home early Tuesday morning, rummaged through his belongings and eventually stole the McLaren as well as two firearms.

During the getaway, cops say the men crashed the McLaren into their getaway car, rendering the McLaren inoperable.

Cops say they will not release the names of the suspects because they're juveniles ... but once in custody, the guys will "be held in a juvenile facility pending an appearance before a District Court judge."

Play video content @td58 / Instagram