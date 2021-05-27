NFL's Janoris Jenkins Goes Scorched Earth on ATL Airport ... You Lost My Rolls-Royce!

Janoris Jenkins claims SOMEONE took his $250,000 Rolls-Royce after he parked it at the airport in Atlanta ... but says no one seems to have any idea where it went.

The Tennessee Titans cornerback claims he parked his luxury vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on May 5, before he caught a flight to West Palm Beach.

But, when he returned days later, "my vehicle was nowhere to be found."

Jenkins says he immediately complained to management and followed up with various staff members -- along with officials from "City of Atlanta Aviation" ... but no one gave him any answers.

"They gave me the complete run around," Jenkins said ... "I was told they have footage of my vehicle arriving but no footage of it leaving. Nothing makes sense!"

Jenkins says he later went to the ATL Police Dept. -- but still, no leads on his missing Rolls-Royce.

The NFL star is clearly upset about the car -- but seems more frustrated with the way he was treated by airport officials.

"I understand very well that unfortunate events like this do happen but these types of establishments are supposed to provide SAFETY, comfort and most of all a customer service that is unmatched."

"BE aware of this airport, it's distasteful staff, and please think twice before parking your vehicle here! I'm now short a quarter million dollars of an asset that I own with no help from this airport."

We reached out to the airport for comment, but so far no official statement. We’ll update when we hear back.