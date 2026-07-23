'The Odyssey' Viking Ship Allegedly Damaged During Filming, Owner Claims Studio Didn't Pay

"The Odyssey" is a major blockbuster thanks to its impressive visuals, including a replica Viking ship ... but now the company that rented out the vessel claims it was damaged during filming ... and they say Universal hasn't paid for repairs.

The Swedish non-profit Värmland Vikingaleden Association rented the studio its ship -- the Glad av Gillberga -- for the Christopher Nolan epic ... but the center's chairman, Peter Olausson, told multiple outlets the studio didn't pay the full bill, which includes costs for wear and tear.

He says all Universal paid was the rent fee and nothing else.

Olausson blasted the studio ... saying the $6,000 he needs for repairs is peanuts, especially considering the flick raked in around $264,100,000 in ticket sales over its opening weekend.

He says he hopes it was a simple overlook ... but has not heard back from Universal after sending several emails about the issue.