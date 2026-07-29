Michigan Murder-Suicide: Wife Wrote on Reddit Husband's Affair Would 'Trigger' Her for Life

The Michigan wife whom cops say was murdered by her husband Kristopher Karolkiewicz along with their six kids -- detailed his "shattering" affair 2 years before the shocking killing.

TMZ uncovered many of what appear to be Amanda "Mandy" Karolkiewicz's Reddit posts from 2 years before her murder ... and she was active on threads relating to affairs and healing marriages post-cheating. In one of the posts, Mandy spoke about how learning of her husband's affair would have life-long affects on her.

The post reads ... "My husband had an EA 4.5 years ago (I still suspect it was more physical than he’s ever admitted to), and I still have major triggers from time to time. Day to day we’re great, but when I get triggered, it’s shattering."

The post continues, "We recently started marriage counseling, and our therapist had to make it clear to him that YEARS from now, DECADES from now, I will get triggered, because that’s how trauma works."

As we previously reported, Amanda accused Kristopher of having an affair with a much-younger intern several years back ... but she decided to stick by him and work on their marriage.

Amanda and Kristopher had 6 children together ... and the entire family was found dead in their home last Friday. Cops believe Kristopher gunned down everyone and then started a fire in their home before killing himself.

The investigation into the brutal scene is still ongoing.