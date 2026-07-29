Michigan Murder-Suicide: Wife Wrote on Reddit Husband's Affair Would 'Trigger' Her for Life
Michigan Murder Suicide Wife's Reddit Detailed Husband's 'Shattering' Affair ... Two Years Before He Killed Family
The Michigan wife whom cops say was murdered by her husband Kristopher Karolkiewicz along with their six kids -- detailed his "shattering" affair 2 years before the shocking killing.
TMZ uncovered many of what appear to be Amanda "Mandy" Karolkiewicz's Reddit posts from 2 years before her murder ... and she was active on threads relating to affairs and healing marriages post-cheating. In one of the posts, Mandy spoke about how learning of her husband's affair would have life-long affects on her.
The post reads ... "My husband had an EA 4.5 years ago (I still suspect it was more physical than he’s ever admitted to), and I still have major triggers from time to time. Day to day we’re great, but when I get triggered, it’s shattering."
The post continues, "We recently started marriage counseling, and our therapist had to make it clear to him that YEARS from now, DECADES from now, I will get triggered, because that’s how trauma works."
As we previously reported, Amanda accused Kristopher of having an affair with a much-younger intern several years back ... but she decided to stick by him and work on their marriage.
Amanda and Kristopher had 6 children together ... and the entire family was found dead in their home last Friday. Cops believe Kristopher gunned down everyone and then started a fire in their home before killing himself.
The investigation into the brutal scene is still ongoing.
Amanda was 39, and their kids were between the ages of 5 and 15.