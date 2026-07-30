Post Malone Performs With Elmo In 'Storm on Sesame Street' Special

Post Malone's got a new collab cookin' ... with the muppets of Sesame Street!

The singer makes a celeb guest appearance with Elmo and the gang in the upcoming special, "Storm on Sesame Treat," performing a twist on his hit song with Morgan Wallen.

A big storm is coming to Sesame Street 🌧️ But when we’re there for each other, we can make it through together! 💙 #StormOnSesameStreet, a new special, is coming to @Netflix and @PBSKIDS on Monday, August 3 pic.twitter.com/4l4CrnwJcL @sesamestreet

While the neighborhood stocks up on supplies and braces for the storm, Posty serenades Sesame Street with a sweet singalong to their new song, "A Little Help" ... a family friendly version of his Morgan collab, "I Had Some Help."

The muppets get in on the upbeat anthem, which will be featured in the upcoming Netflix and PBS KIDS special.

Comedian Michelle Buteau is also featured in the special, which is part of Sesame Workshop's new initiative to help prep for and recover from extreme weather, like floods, wildfires and hurricanes.