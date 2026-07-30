Brewery Promising Free Beer When Trump Dies is Fighting to Stay Open, Losing Alcohol Permit

Now They Want To Shut Us Down!!!

A popular Wisconsin brewery promising free beer when President Donald Trump dies is fighting to stay open as the state plans to revoke its alcohol permit ... and the owner says he's a political target!!!

The Minocqua Brewing Company says the Wisconsin Department of Revenue is planning to shut it down by August 4 ... according to a newsletter published by owner Kirk Bangstad, a vocal Trump critic.

Bangstad -- who often shares anti-Trump sentiments on social media and touts the brewery as "the state's most progressive brewery" -- claims the government is trying to make an example out of him because of his political views.

The brewery owner says ... "They'll have to pry me out of my taprooms before I stop selling beer to thirsty progressives who come to visit us."

Bangstad claims the state wants to shut him down over alleged violations he calls "laughable" and "fabricated."

He published a detailed rebuttal of each issue the state flagged ... and vowed to fight "tooth and nail" to remain in operation ... with the help of a crowdfunded legal defense.

Wisconsin's DOR told The Independent they issued a notice of a Brewer's permit revocation for two locations for the Minocqua Brewing Company ... and a notice of an Alcohol Beverage Warehouse permit revocation for one location.

The brewery has until August 4 to appeal.