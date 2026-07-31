Bebe Rexha and Jordan Clarkson Spend Day Together in New York City

Bebe Rexha and NBA star Jordan Clarkson are raising eyebrows after spending a packed Monday together in New York City ... starting with an art session and ending the night at a Vogue bash.

Photos posted by New York Vintners show Bebe and Jordan getting creative alongside artist Leopoldo Gout. In one shot, Jordan strikes a playful pose in front of a massive, brightly colored abstract painting as Bebe smiles behind him.

Another photo shows the trio posing with the finished artwork. Jordan towers over Bebe and Leopoldo with his arm around the singer, while the artist holds up a paint-covered hand.

New York Vintners says the three created the original piece together and teased that the artwork will be donated to charity.

Bebe and Jordan later attended Vogue and the CFDA's "United Flags of Fashion" celebration Monday evening at Rockefeller Center, where they were photographed together throughout the event.

We're told the pair also left the Vogue bash together, with plenty of fans outside recording their exit.