Ariana Grande's Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Enjoys Movie Date With Maika Monroe

Movie Date Night With My GF ... What New Album?!?

Dalton Gomez wasn't sweating Ariana Grande's new album ... instead of waiting around for it to drop, he spent his precious time taking Maika Monroe to the movies.

Ariana's ex-husband and his actress girlfriend were snapped on a date Thursday -- hours before Ari's album "Petal" dropped -- wrapping their arms around each other outside a movie theater.

The realtor and the "Reminders of Him" actress snacked on a pretzel and sipped on a drink ... because what's a summer movie date without a couple refreshments.

Dalton and Maika were first linked in October 2023 ... mere months after word got out that he and Ariana had separated.

While there's no real proof, fans have speculated that Dalton may have cheated on Ariana with Maika ... based on lyrics from her "eternal sunshine" album.

On the album's title track, Ari sang ... "Now, now she's in my bed, mm-mm, layin' on your chest / Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends"

Dalton and Ariana tied the knot in May 2021, separating just 2 years later.