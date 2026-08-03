Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Wear Matching Rings, Spark Marriage Rumors

It looks like Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper might've quietly gotten married ... because they stepped out wearing matching rings on THAT finger!!!

Check out these photos ... the lovebirds were snapped in Paris on Monday, rocking bands on their left hands ... and holding hands.

Bradley and Gigi couldn't have been more laid back about the seemingly big reveal -- they were both rocking workout gear along with those rings.

The exciting accessories come almost 3 years into their relationship ... they first stepped out together back in October 2023.

BC and GH wouldn't be the first A-list couple to tie the knot in secret.

Tom Holland and Zendaya still haven't officially said whether or not they're married ... although all signs point to yes!

Who knows ... maybe grandiose, star-studded weddings are out and secret ceremonies are the hot trend now.